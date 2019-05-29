On June 1 from 7:30-11:30 a.m., the Corbett Fire District will hold an old-fashion fire house pancake breakfast (blueberries are optional).
Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for kids 10 and under.
The fire hall is located at 36930 East Columbia River Scenic Highway. Enjoy breakfast, ride on fire equipment for kids of all ages, and view old cars. Kids get balloons and the chance to meet Sparky the Fire Dog.
There will be items available for silent bidding as well as door prizes. Additionally, the Corbett Fire District will have a small sale of surplus equipment (proceeds go to the Corbett Fire District).
Proceeds from the breakfast will fund the Ferd Riehl Scholarship that is given annually to a graduating high school senior. Ferd was a pioneer member of the Fire Department from 1949 to 1995, and the scholarship is the department’s way of honoring his many years of volunteer service, said a press release. It is one of the largest local scholarships that is awarded at the Corbett High School graduation. Last year, $3,500 was awarded to three graduating seniors.
Each year, the department invites car clubs to the breakfast and then tour the Columbia River Scenic Gorge. Car clubs and the owners of antique cars are invited to meet at Lewis and Clark Park (milepost 18 on Interstate 84) to be escorted by fire engines to the Corbett Fire Hall. The “parade” will leave the Lewis and Clark Park at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.