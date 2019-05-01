Law enforcement professionals from Hood River, Wasco and Klickitat counties were invited to a week-long training focusing on the field of law enforcement and its role in communities regarding mental health, substance use disorders, and aging, said Stephen Bradley, jail diversion mental health specialist, Mid Columbia Center for Living, in a press release.
The Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training was hosted by Hood River County Sheriff’s Office April 22-26 at the Hood River County Courthouse in Hood River.
Mid-Columbia Center for Living (MCCFL) coordinated the training with support of the Oregon Center on Behavioral Health and Justice Integration.
“The information, tools and resources we present are designed to enhance first responder response and reduce the overall risk of injury or life,” said Eilene Flory, criminal justice/behavioral health CIT coordinator at the Oregon Center on Behavioral Health and Justice Integration.
The 40-hour, class-style training covered various topics related to law enforcement’s engagement with vulnerable populations.
“CIT is a model for community responses to helping people with mental illness,” said the press release. “CIT programs bring stakeholders together from the law enforcement, behavioral health and advocacy sectors, along with people with lived experience with mental illness, to develop solutions for safely redirecting people in crisis away from the judicial system and into the health care system whenever appropriate.”
To learn more, visit www.ocbhji.org/citcoe.
