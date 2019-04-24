On Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Bingen-White Salmon Police Department will be accepting unused or expired medications at Skyline Hospital’s main entrance, located at 211 Skyline Drive in White Salmon. The service is free and all medications will be accepted with no questions asked. Needles and syringes will not be taken, but can be disposed of at all Klickitat County transfer stations if delivered in the approved containers.
The Drug Take Back Day is organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration in connection with the Bingen-White Salmon Police Department and Skyline Hospital. This initiative addresses a vital public safety and health issue.
Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs, said a press release.
Studies show a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.
For more information, contact the department at 509-493-1177.
