Interstate 84 is open after a one-day closure near Pendleton, but otherwise, the counties neighboring the Gorge in eastern Oregon are emerging from some of the worst flooding in memory, and one person has died in the disaster.
On Feb. 6, a combination of heavy rain and snowmelt caused by warm temperatures brought flooding to many areas of Umatilla County; Gov. Kate Brown has declared a State of Emergency.
One woman was killed when high water swept through her property near the Bar M Ranch, the only reported fatality in the flooding.
The body of Janet Conley of northern Umatilla County was recovered on Sunday morning by search and rescue volunteers who were canvassing the area with neighbors.
Umatilla County and Walla Walla District Corps of Engineers have issued the following details:
Since flooding started, the Oregon Army National Guard used helicopters to rescue 54 people, 10 dogs, one cat and one rabbit stranded by the flood. High water and road damage closed Interstate 84 in both directions Friday, Feb. 7 between Exits 182 and 188. Crews worked through the night and opened one lane in each direction late Sunday night, Feb. 9. On Monday, weather was expected be cool and dry with no new flood threats.
A website has been set up for homeowners, renters and businesses to report damage to their property at tinyurl.com/w4838tq. This information will be used by the county to capture impacts of the flood to request support from the state and federal government.
The search and rescue operations will transition to an assessment process to determine the extent of the damage. Umatilla County crews will evaluate roads and the damage to county equipment, and ODOT will continue to inspect and repair roads and structures and assess potential damage, and is working on I-84 but there is no timeline for reopening the second eastbound and westbound lanes. Umatilla County crews will inspect and assess damage to Walla Walla River Road and Mill Creek Road.
Crews will continue recovery efforts throughout the area, including damage assessment and planning/constructing repairs.
Emergency declared
Brown declared a State of Emergency on Friday in three Oregon counties due to severe flooding, increased snowmelt, landslides, and erosion. This declaration comes at the request of local legislators and is based on the recommendations of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM).
“Fast-moving, severe floods have required the evacuation of residences and shut down critical roads in northeastern Oregon. I am grateful for all of our first responders for their efforts to keep our families safe since the waters began rising,” Brown said. “This emergency declaration ensures state resources, emergency response personnel, and equipment can be activated to complement critical local resources as this situation progresses.”
Brown’s declaration directs OEM to coordinate the deployment of the Oregon National Guard, Oregon Department of Transportation, Oregon State Police, Oregon Water Resources Department, Oregon Department of Human Services, and Oregon Health Authority to support local communities as needed.
OEM will facilitate the access and use of state resources, personnel, and equipment to protect communities, property, and the environment, and aid in the recovery from flooding. The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days.
