The Exquisite Gorge project rolled out — literally — at Maryhill Museum on Saturday. About 150 people gathered with 11 artists from the region and throughout the U.S. to witness the final stage of a four-month collaborative art project. Artists worked with community groups to tell the stories of sections of the Columbia River from the Willamette to the Snake, carving images onto wood panels. Portland artist Jane Pagliarulo worked with Columbia High School students on her depiction of salmon and other native fauna, and native American fishers, in the section from 13-mile point to Rowena. In the ceremonious event Saturday, all 11 panels received final ink and were lined up. Curator Lou Palermo got aboard a steamroller and drove it slowly along the 66-foot panorama, pressing it onto special cloth paper. The work will be unveiled Sept. 3 at Maryhill Museum.
