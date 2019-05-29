A unique opportunity is coming for family forest and rangeland owners and managers in southcentral Washington and northcentral Oregon.
Instructed by recognized experts in forest and range management, wildlife habitat and other land stewardship disciplines, this “out-in-the-woods” educational event will provide useful, timely and unbiased information sure to meet the needs of landowners with five or 500 acres, said a press release.
The field day has not been held in southcentral Washington for eight years, so landowners should not miss this opportunity to get a bounty of information in one day, said a press release.
The field day will be held on Saturday, June 8 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Mt. Adams Community Forest, Pine Flats Tract, near Glenwood, Wash. The location is within driving distance from Clark, Skamania, Klickitat, Yakima and Kittitas Counties in Washington, as well as the Hood River and other Columbia Gorge communities in Oregon.
The field day prepares landowners for planning and executing management activities that meet their personal objectives, reduce risks and protect their financial investment.
Participants can choose from a variety of classes and activities taught by specialists in forest and rangeland health and management, livestock forages, wildlife habitat, weed control, wildfire protection, post-fire restoration, timber and non-timber forest products, technology applications and mapping, chainsaw safety and maintenance, forest and rangeland security and safety, financial assistance programs and more.
The presenters will be available to answer questions specific to participants’ property situation. Come and sign up for a free walk-in-the-woods with a forester, wildlife biologist, or both. Youth activities will be available all day, said a press release.
The fee for those who register by Monday, June 3 is $30 per person or $40 for a family of two or more. After that date, the fee is $40 per person or $50 per family. An optional barbecue lunch will be available for $10 per person to benefit the local youth programs. Lunch reservations must be received by June 3.
A brochure with more detailed schedule, information, driving directions and the registration form can be found at forestry.wsu.edu, or contact your local WSU Extension office.
For more information contact WSU Extension Forester Andy Perleberg at 509-667-6540 or by email at andyp@wsu.edu.
WSU Extension programs and employment are available to all without discrimination. Evidence of noncompliance may be reported through your local Extension office.
