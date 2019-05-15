Recently named one of the “Top Three Small Breweries” in the country by beer writer Jeff Alworth for Craft Beer & Brewing magazine, Dwinell Country Ales has announced a new winemaking project called “Dwinell Country Cellars.”
In the coming months, Dwinell will begin producing traditional heirloom cider, experimental fruit wines, table meads and natural grape wine, the brewery announced in a press release. For these offerings, Dwinell will source the majority of its fruit and honey from Gunkel Orchards in Goldendale.
Dwinell will also work with growers in the Yakima and Willamette valleys to supply apples and pears.
Until these projects come to fruition, Dwinell has partnered with a pair of producers for immediate offerings in its Goldendale tasting room. Dwinell has teamedup with E.Z. Orchards (Salem) to serve heirloom ciders and dessert cider while also offering red and white wine on tap in partnership with their neighbors at Maryhill Winery (Goldendale).
In February, Dwinell Country Ales released its first beer in bottles, offering drinkers with a curated selection from the brewery’s barrel program that showcases an interplay of oak, locally-ripened fruit, aromatic hops and native wild yeast. They look forward to expanding their barrel program to include wine and cider after harvest this year, said a press release.
“Here at Dwinell, we’refirstand foremost interested in fermentation,” said Justin Leigh, brewer and co-founder of Dwinell Country Ales. “With this new project, Dwinell Country Cellars, we’re excited to explore fermentation through the lens of local fruit, honey and wild yeast.” Dwinell Country Ales is a small brewery with a family-friendly tasting room on the dry side of the Cascades in downtown Goldendale with a rotating tap list that showcases farmhouse-inspired, mixed-culture beers, said a press release.
