The Columbia River Gorge Commission Meeting scheduled for Jan. 14, has been canceled.
The meeting has been rescheduled for Jan. 21, at White Salmon Fire Hall, 220 NE Church Ave, White Salmon.
First on the agenda will be a welcome by Marla Keethler, Mayor of White Salmon.
The commission will hold a 9:30 a.m. work session on Urban Area Boundaries, in response to the Commission from letters to counties and 13 urban areas. Based on the responses, the Commission will discuss the implications for Gorge 2020 Update or subsequent work, staffing and budget.
At 10:30 a.m. staff will present an updated roadmap for completing the Gorge2020 Management Plan review and revision process, also in work session. The Commission will discuss each focus topic and identify issues that have been adequately addressed, issues that Commissioners believe have not but should be addressed, and issues which the Commission has provided guidance to staff but final resolution is pending. This discussion is also the opportunity to decide which issues will be deferred for action after and outside of the Gorge2020 update. The intent is that by the end of the work session, the Commission and staff will have agreed on all remaining Gorge management plan update tasks.
Following a lunch break, at 2 p.m. the Commission will continue a work session on the 2021-2023 Biennial Budget. Executive director Krystyna U. Wolniakowski will discuss the current 2019-2021 budget, and the development of the new budget for the next biennium. The Commission will provide guidance and feedback, and a draft budget request will be prepared and presented at the February Commission meeting based on Commissioner input. At 2:30 p.m. Wolniakowski will give her report, including updates on agency staffing, Klickitat County, Zimmerly mine issue and other matters.
At 2:45 p.m., U.S. Forest Service Manager Lynn Burditt will provide an update on Forest Service activities in the National Scenic Area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.