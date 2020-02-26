Warm Springs artist Lillian Pitt is among the 2020 recipients of the Oregon History Makers Medal from Oregon Historical Society (OHS).
First awarded in 2009, the History Makers Medal is one of Oregon’s most prestigious honors, and the Society presents the award annually to individuals and organizations that are positively shaping the history, culture, and landscape of Oregon.
Pitt has created a lifetime of works in a variety of media, including clay, bronze, wearable art, prints, glass, and jewelry. Born and raised on the Warm Springs reservation, with ancestors who have lived in and near the Columbia Gorge for over 10,000 years, Lillian’s emphasis is on creating contemporary fine art pieces that honor the history and legends of her people. Her works are regularly exhibited throughout the Pacific Northwest, as well as nationally and internationally.
“For over a decade, the Oregon Historical Society has had the pleasure of highlighting the accomplishments of the business leaders, philanthropists, artists, and cutting-edge thinkers that have shaped our communities,” said OHS Executive Director Kerry Tymchuk. “Oregon would not be where it is today without the individuals and organizations that continue to innovate and push boundaries across every industry.”
The Oregon Historical Society will present the Oregon History Makers Medals at a gala celebration at the Portland Art Museum on Sunday, Oct. 4. Table sponsorships and individual tickets are available; for more information, please contact Ally Huffman at 503.306.5226 or ally.huffman@ohs.org.
About the Oregon Historical Society (OHS)
For more than a century, the Oregon Historical Society has served as the state’s collective memory, preserving a vast collection of artifacts, photographs, maps, manuscript materials, books, films, and oral histories, said a press release. “We exist because history is powerful, and because a history as deep and rich as Oregon’s cannot be contained within a single story or point of view,” said the press release.
