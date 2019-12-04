The Mid-Columbia Association of Realtors has recognized Julie Gilbert as Realtor of the Year at its Nov. 13 banquet at 4 Seasons Catering in The Dalles.
The association has more than 280 members from the five Oregon and Washington counties in the Columbia River Gorge. It is the area’s largest trade association, said a press release.
The association’s purpose is to promote education and advocacy for both the public and its members and to hold its members to the highest standard of ethics and standards of practice, as well as to stand up for property rights and homeownership, said a press release.
The association annually selects a Realtor of the Year to honor one of their own.
“This is the person who stands for the things mentioned above but also someone who also has in some way stood above the crowd in making the communities and our association better because of his or her involvement,” said a press release.
In addition to the Realtor of the Year award, two other members were recognized for their outstanding service to the association and local communities: Jim Wilcox of Columbia River Properties received the Distinguished Service Award and Natasha Whitefield of Windermere Columbia River Gorge received the Realtor Spirit Award.
Special thanks was given to Nan Wimmers for representing the Mid-Columbia AOR as the Oregon State Association of Realtors President in 2019. A fundraiser raffle was held at the event to assist the public with education and down payment assistance through the Oregon Association of Realtors Home Foundation. Grants have been received and locally vetted through Mid-Columbia Housing Center-Columbia Cascade Housing Corp.
