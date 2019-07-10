The “100 Deadliest Days of Summer” have already arrived — and the car safety experts at Les Schwab Tires created a free Summer Road Trip Checklist to help everyone stay safe on the roads this summer, said a press release.
Les Schwab is also offering a Free Pre-Trip Safety Check, described in the press release as “a brief vehicle inspection to make sure everything is in tip-top shape so drivers, including teens, can reduce their risk of having problems on their summer adventures.”
During the months of June, July and August, there are 26 percent more fatal car accidents involving teens, according to the We Save Lives Foundation. Oregon is no stranger to teen fatalities — the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that 25 teens in Oregon were killed in fatal car crashes in 2017.
“Road safety is extremely important and should be our top priority!” said the press release.
Les Schwab is located at 3140 Cascade Ave. in Hood River and 2645 East Second St. in The Dalles, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, closing at 5 p.m. on Saturday, at both locations. The Hood River location can be reached at 541-386-1123, and The Dalles location at 541-296-6134.
