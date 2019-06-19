May marked the opening of two Gorge Grown Food Network farmers’ markets in Hood River, with two more beginning in Cascade Locks and Mosier in June.
Find locally grown food and artist vendors, live music and more.
At the Saturday Hood River Farmers’ Market, the first 20 kids will receive a free $2 market token to buy their own fruits and vegetables. The market accepts debit and credit cards, WIC and Senior FDNP vouchers, Veggie Rx, and SNAP.
Visit the information booth, located in the orange tent, to learn about any of these programs.
Market schedules are as follows:
- Hood River Farmer’s Markets — Fifth and Columbia parking lot, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May through November
- Mobile Farmer’s Market — Outside Hawks Ridge on Eighth and Pacific, Fridays, noon to 2 p.m. beginning in May
- Mercado del Valle — Atkinson Drive, downtown Odell, 4-6 p.m. on the following dates: June 27, July 11 and 25, August 8 and 22, Sept. 5 and 19
- Cascade Locks Farmer’s Market — Brigham Fish Market parking lot, WaNaPa St., Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., June through October
- Mt. Hood Town Hall Farmers’ Market — 6575 Hwy. 35, Mt. Hood, 4-7 p.m. second Wednesday of the month, June through September
- Mosier Farmers’ Market — First Street, downtown Mosier, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays, June 2 through Oct. 13
For more information, visit www.gorgegrown.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.