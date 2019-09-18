Klickitat County League of Women Voters and Columbia Women’s Action Network are planning voter registration events in the Columbia Gorge on National Voter Registration Day.
The goal for the 2019 National Voter registration Day is to increase participation by encouraging Americans to register to vote and come out to the polls during the election season, said a press release.
This event in the Gorge is part of a massive 50 state effort to register thousands of voters.
As a nonpartisan unofficial national holiday, National Voter registration Day counts on thousands of partners and volunteers across the political spectrum.
Started in 2012 for the presidential election, National Voter registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right — the right to vote.
Americans can register at hundreds of events across the nation and online at www.NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org. Supporters can also follow National Voter Registration Day activities through social media on Sept. 24 by searching #NationalVoterRegistrationday.
National Registration day events are scheduled in the Gorge on Sept. 24 from 3-7 p.m. (unless otherwise noted) at the following locations:
- Hood River — Rosauers, Safeway, and Downtown Hood River
- White Salmon — Harvest Market/Library and Everybody’s Brewing
- Watch for sign-ups in Bingen, Underwood, Parkdale and Odell
- The Dalles — Safeway, from 4-7 p.m.
