Klickitat PUD will host dignitaries and members of the public this month to dedicate and tour its new renewable natural gas plant located near Roosevelt, Wash. The event will include keynote addresses by Washington’s Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Curtis King on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m., followed by tours of the facility until 1 p.m. The event is open to the public.
The facility will also be open for public tours on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Klickitat PUD’s H.W. Hill Renewable Natural Gas facility is one of the largest and most efficient facilities in the United States, according to a Klickitat PUD press release. The equivalent of more than 15 million gallons of gasoline can be produced at the facility annually.
Renewable energy is an increasingly important part of Washington’s clean energy future, said the press release. Renewable natural gas is considered renewable because it is derived from waste material and results in at least a 60 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions over traditional fuels. The waste material picked up at curbsides, dropped at transfer stations, or sent by rail to Republic Services’ Roosevelt Regional Landfill becomes a feedstock for the biogas creation. This biogas is scrubbed and converted to renewable natural gas by Klickitat PUD.
The biogas that is injected into the Williams Northwest Pipeline is 98 percent pure methane and is used as a transportation fuel throughout the country, said the press release.
By producing renewable natural gas rather than using the fuel to create electricity, the new facility provides an alternate revenue source for Klickitat PUD. This diversification can provide many benefits including stabilizing rates for customers of the utility.
For more information, visit www.klickitatpud.com/rng-dedication.
