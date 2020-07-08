The Northern Wasco County Aquatics Center in The Dalles is closed through Friday as the Parks and Recreation District awaits COVID-19 test results from two aquatic staff members.
The Parks and Recreation District announced the temporary closure on Tuesday. The aquatic center reopened July 1 for the first time since a state mandate closed it in March.
"Northern Wasco County Park and Recreation District's number one goal is the health and safety of our community members," said a press release posted to their Facebook page around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, "Two of our aquatic staff members have reported feeling ill this morning with Covid-like symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution the decision has been made to close the pool through Friday as we await their test results, and coordinate testing for all staff who have been in close contact. We will update our closure information as we know more. We appreciate our community’s support and understanding as we navigate the current challenges."
Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to call the district office at
541-296-9533. More information on the aquatic center can be found at www.nwprd.org/nwcaquatics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.