The OneGorge Advocacy Group’s seventh annual “Gorge-ous Night in Salem” will take place the evening of Feb. 19, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Mission Mill Spinning Room at the Willamette Heritage Center complex in Salem.
Sen. Chuck Thomsen (R-Hood River) and Reps. Anna Williams (D-Hood River) and Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles), along with newly appointed Sen. Lynn Findley (R-Vale) will welcome Oregon state legislators and their staff, according to a OneGorge press release.
Last year’s event featured a visit from Gov. Kate Brown.
OneGorge invites all area businesses to participate and provides promotional opportunities at each event. There is no fee to attend or participate as an exhibitor.
To sign up, contact Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tammara Tippel via email to execdir@mtadamschamber.com.
OneGorge is an informally organized group of professionals from various public agencies, organizations, and private businesses in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, that work collaboratively to advocate for issues and priorities of the Gorge region in the state and federal legislatures, according to the press release.
Working with local legislators in Oregon and Washington, the group produces annual receptions for each state’s legislative representatives and staff to, in effect, “bring the Gorge to the capitals.”
There are no membership dues and advocacy action is voluntary, on a case-by-case basis.
Email info@onegorge.org to learn more.
