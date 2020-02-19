Pure Gorge Cleaning, LLC has teamed up with Cleaning for a Reason, an international nonproﬁt serving cancer patients through free home cleaning.
Through the partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, Pure Gorge Cleaning assists cancer patients by cleaning two homes per month for two consecutive months free of charge. This will be an ongoing service to cancer patients residing in Hood River and other local areas in the Columbia River Gorge.
Owner Kate Oldﬁeld has a mission to make a difference for families in the community and wants to extend their reach to helping cancer patients, according to a press release.
“We love our community and we love to clean, so we can’t think of a better way to give back,” said Oldfield. “Cancer affects so many and we are honored to be given the opportunity to help. We want to do our part to support these families in their time of need.”
To learn more about Cleaning for a Reason and to apply for free house cleaning, see cleaningforareason.org.
