Columbia Riverkeeper and partners host a community forum about one of the Columbia River’s most contaminated areas: Bradford Island, located at the Bonneville Dam complex 30 minutes upriver from Portland.
The event will be Aug. 6 at Cascade Locks Port Pavilion, doors open at 6 p.m., speakers from 6:30-8 p.m.
The panel will describe how the U.S. government dumped toxic pollution in the Columbia and on Bradford Island, past and potential cleanup actions, and how toxic pollution impacts a local business owner and Yakama Nation tribal member.
The event is free; RSVP requested at bit.ly/BradfordForumAug6.
According to a press release from Riverkeeper:
“People want to feed their families locally-caught fish from one of the most popular recreational fishing areas in the Mid-Columbia — but the Oregon and Washington health departments warn the fish are too toxic to eat. For over 40 years, the U.S. government dumped toxic pollution in and along the Columbia’s shorelines at Bradford Island, located near Bonneville Dam in Multnomah County. Learn about the cleanup and how you can get involved.
“Decades of pollution by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) — and languishing cleanup — threatens people’s health, fish, and wildlife. And pollution along the Columbia River has a disproportionate impact on people of color. For example, studies show that Native Americans in the Columbia Basin eat significantly more locally-caught fish and shellfish that non-tribal members.
“For years, Yakama Nation has been a leader in the fight to clean up Bradford Island and other toxic sites along the Columbia River. Enrolled members of the Yakama Nation exercise Treaty-reserved rights at their usual and accustomed fishing places on the Columbia River and its tributaries including fishing sites near and at Bradford Island.
“The Corps and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have a voluntary cleanup agreement to evaluate and clean up various sources of contaminants on the island. The last time the Corps engaged in new cleanup: 2007. Subsequent reports and sampling concluded that PCB concentrations in resident fish remain extremely high. The area is also contaminated with lead, mercury, pesticides, and petroleum chemicals.
“The Corps and DEQ plan to decide on critical upland cleanup actions in 2019 and 2020 — and the public can weigh-in during public comment periods and at hearings. In future years, the Corps will make decisions about in-river cleanup.”
Learn more at www.columbiariverkeeper.org/bradford-island-cleanup.
