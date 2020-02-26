ODOT will close the Historic Columbia River Highway next week for rockfall work near the Oneonta Tunnel east of Multnomah Falls.
The 2017 Eagle Creek Fire badly damaged the tunnel, a part of the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail. Now, the rockfall work is needed to begin the process of repairing and reopening the tunnel.
Starting Feb. 23, crews began scaling the hillsides adjacent to the tunnel to bring down loose rocks. This will reduce the threat of rockfalls and help ensure the safety of workers involved later in the tunnel repair project.
The hillside was burned during the fire, destroying vegetation and increasing the threat of rockfall.
Work was expected to begin Feb. 23 with flaggers controlling traffic around the tunnel.
Starting Feb. 23, the Historic Columbia River Highway will be closed around-the-clock to all users between Multnomah Falls and Interstate 84 exit 35 (Ainsworth State Park). The road will reopen by 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.
Visit TripCheck.com for 24/7 road conditions and closure information.
Access to Multnomah Falls
When the Historic Highway is closed for this safety work between Multnomah Falls and I-84 Exit 35 (Ainsworth State Park):
Eastbound travelers can continue on the Historic Highway to reach Multnomah Falls, or use I-84 Exit 31.
Westbound travelers cannot reach Multnomah Falls on the Historic Highway and should use I-84 Exit 31.
