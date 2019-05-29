Sasquatch? Recording owners Jason Baker and David Lindenbaum have announced the opening of the Gorge’s newest music recording facility, Sasquatch? Recording, located in the historic Bingen Theater in Bingen.
Sasquatch? Recording seeks to fill the niche for local and regional bands and artists seeking professional quality music production in what they described in a press rerlease as “a relaxed environment, at a fraction of the cost of most commercial recording studios.”
Originally home to Big River recording studio, the historic Bingen Theater houses the newly renovated Sasquatch? Recording studio and offers “a unique space for creative exploration with 2000-plus square foot auditorium and multiple tracking and isolation rooms,” said a press release. Utilizing a range of recording equipment and techniques, the two seek to bridge the best of modern digital production and tools with a classic, “analog”’ approach to recording.
Both are experienced touring musicians, recording engineers and dedicated recording artists who understand the process and how to help musicians capture their best performance in a comfortable, low pressure environment, said a press release. Sasquatch? Recording is accepting new recording clients on a selective basis and works with artists of any genre. Services including multitrack recording of full band or solo sessions, overdub sessions and vocal work, and editing, mixing, and prep for mastering.
