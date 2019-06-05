U.S. Small Business Administration reminds small non-farm businesses in eight Oregon counties and a neighboring county in Washington of the July 1 deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. These low-interest loans are to offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat, high winds and fire in Wasco County that occurred June 20 to Aug. 13, 2018.
The primary Oregon county is Wasco; neighboring Oregon counties are Clackamas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jefferson, Marion, Sherman and Wheeler; neighboring Washington county is Klickitat.
Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million.
Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Economic Injury Disaster Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid because of the disaster’s impact, said a press release.
