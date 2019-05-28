Skamania Lodge has announced the unveiling of its new pavilion for group gatherings, corporate events and weddings.
The Pavilion — a $1.5-million-dollar investment by Skamania Lodge — features over 2,500 square feet of covered, open-air space to take in views of the Columbia River Gorge, and is currently open, with its first wedding on May 15.
“This is a beautiful new offering for groups and particularly weddings,” said General Manager Ken Daugherty. “We’re thrilled to provide yet another option for all occasions to guests from all over.”
Guests of the new Pavilion can expect covered, open-air space, allowing them to enjoy the splendor of the Gorge in all seasons, with two indoor fireplaces and two outdoor fire pits.
“Café lighting creates a warm and inviting ambiance and the wide open views of the Cascade mountains and Columbia River are truly majestic,” said a press release.
The Pavilion space is available for breakfasts, lunches, dinners, weddings, special occasion events and more; the space also offers exclusive staffing for guests renting it.
Skamania Lodge broke ground on the project in 2018 and is currently taking reservations. To inquire about the pavilion, call 800-376-9116.
Skamania Lodge is part of the Benchmark Resorts & Hotels family.
