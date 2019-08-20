The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Vancouver Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, arrested two subjects suspected of an early morning assault that occurred Friday at a residence in Skamania, approximately 10 miles west of Stevenson. After the alleged assault, the suspects allegedly took two vehicles belonging to the victim, according to Undersheriff Pat Bond in a press release.
Skamania resident Robert Pullman, 72, told Sheriff Deputy’s he was assaulted in his residence at approximately 3:30 a.m. Pullman recognized both suspects at the time of the incident and was able to provide information to investigators that led to the arrest, according to Bond.
Pullman was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of his injuries sustained in the assault.
Clara M. Rood, 36, and Jasper L. Phillips, 42, have both been taken into custody in Clark County. Law enforcement located one of the stolen vehicles in a parking lot in Vancouver and after a short pursuit, both Rood and Phillips were taken into custody. Rood is believed to be related to the victim of the alleged assault and Phillips is described as the boyfriend of Rood. Law enforcement recovered the second stolen vehicle in a nearby neighborhood.
Skamania County Deputy’s received information that both suspects were from the Vancouver area and provided information to Clark County law enforcement. A Vancouver resident notified police of suspicious activity in their neighborhood, which eventually led to both the vehicles and suspects being found.
Rood and Phillips were taken to an area hospital for an evaluation and are subsequently being transported to the Skamania County Jail. Both suspects were housed held in the Skamania County Jail on charges of assault in the first degree, kidnapping, robbery, burglary and theft.
