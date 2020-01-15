Having a mammogram is a great idea. Turning it into a spa day makes it even better, state Skyline Hospital providers in a press release.
Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women. In an effort to provide a relaxed atmosphere for its patients, Skyline Hospital is hosting its quarterly Mammography Spa Day on Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Participants can take advantage of complimentary spa services and refreshements before or after their mammography appointment.
“This is a positive way for patients to come in and be as comfortable and calm as possible when having this life saving test,” said Michele Sturdavant, Skyline Hospital’s diagnostic imaging manager. “We strive to provide a pleasurable experience allowing patients to be pampered, while also addressing their breast health care. We also hope this enjoyable day can help alleviate the anxiety some associate with this recommended annual screening.”
For more information or to make an appointment call 509-637-2957.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.