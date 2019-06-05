The Society of the Honor Guard, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has announced that the Oregon State Police has become the first law enforcement agency in the United States to embrace the spirit of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Never Forget Garden and plant a garden in memory of the fallen officers who served the public from The Dalles Area Command.
In early May, The Dalles Area Command Administrative Specialist Jennifer Albrecht reached out to the troopers assigned to the office regarding the open space by the front door of the office, asking for help in the annual planting of flowers that the public would see when walking by.
After viewing the Never Forget Garden project, Albrecht felt that the office could support this national initiative and plant a Never Forget Garden remembering those who fell in the line of duty from the area command.
Albrecht said, “Our troopers leave their families and put their lives on the line day in and day out to keep us safe. This Never Forget Garden is a small way to say thank you to those that have made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the safety of others”.
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Never Forget Garden is a nationwide invitation to all Americans to plant gardens to express love, sorrow, respect and gratitude to those who have served and sacrificed on behalf of America and their families, said a press release.
The society feels that every flower, plant, or tree planted will be a symbol of love and act of unity. In the timeless language of flowers, they will quietly trumpet the message that must never weaken:
“We will never, ever, forget or forsake our veterans or the principles that define us as Americans.”
“Any time that we pause to remember our veterans could not be more serious,” said a press release. “On that day, in that place, is the time for reflection and remembrance. A day when personal grief and love for country go hand in hand.”
For more information on how to participate, contact Richard Azzaro, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Never Forget Garden Project Director at Razzaro@verizon.net or at publicaffiairs@tombguard.org.
