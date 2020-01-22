Corbett Fire District 14 responded to a fire Jan. 17 at Shirley’s Tippy Canoe Restaurant, 28242 E. Historic Columbia River Highway in Troutdale.
The call came in at 5:03 a.m. by a passerby. Multnomah County Sheriffs Deputies were first on scene and reported heavy fire from the second floor windows of the unoccupied building.
Corbett Fire dispatched three engines, two 3,000-gallon water tenders and a chief officer; Gresham Fire and Rescue assisted with an engine, a 104-foot ladder truck and a battalion chief and Clackamas County Fire District 1 assisted with a 3,000-gallon water tender. There were no firefighter injuries.
A nearby 200 gallon per minute fire hydrant was supplemented by a water shuttle with the 3,000-gallon water tenders. Gresham’s Truck 71 was able to apply water from its aerial ladder making fire control much quicker.
Unfortunately, with such an advanced fire on arrival, the structure and its contents are a total loss. A loss estimate is not yet available.
Gresham Fire and Rescue investigators are leading the investigation. The fire’s cause has not been determined at this time.
