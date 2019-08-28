Partners involved in Wheels of Hope gather for a picture with this year’s vehicle, a 2014 Ford Fiesta. Pictured are, left to right, Nathan Gross of Bicoastal Media; Cynthia Lindsay of Columbia Veterinary Hospital; Jon Robertson of Gills Point S Tire & Auto Service; Nikki Bringman, Bill Nielsen, Randy Haines and Tammy Dirks of Bicoastal Media and David Land and Austin Woolsey of Ray Schultens Motors.