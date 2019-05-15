How is a galaxy billions of light-years away connected to us? Is our home nothing more than a tiny speck of blue in an ocean of night? Join the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation (WSVEF) May 29 at 7 p.m. at Columbia Center for the Arts for a presentation by Astrophysicist Dr. Paul M. Sutter, who will take participants on a tour of a universe.
Sutter’s lecture, “You are not Special: Understanding our Big, Messy Existence,” will reveal how amazing it is to be part of such a huge, complex and mysterious place — and he’ll explore how our experience here on Earth fits into that grand context, said a WSVEF press release.
“Sutter is a new, fresh voice in science communication,” continued the press release. “An astrophysicist, author, speaker, producer and on-air host of podcasts and TV, Sutter strives to bring science to new audiences. Sutter breaks down formidable concepts, emphasizes the human and artistic aspects of the scientific process, and makes science accessible with his characteristic conversational and humorous approach.”
Sutter’s “Ask a Spaceman!” podcast is one of the top podcasts across all subjects globally, said the press release. As a contributing editor to Space.com, Universe Today and Forbes, his articles are syndicated to CBS News, Scientific American, MSN, and more. His first book, “Your Place in the Universe,” was published by Prometheus Books in November 2018 and will be available for sale at the event.
Insitu and Sagetech are sponsoring the event.
All ticket sales benefit the WSVEF. Over the past 12 years, the WSVEF has contributed more than $3.4 million dollars to White Salmon’s schools as a direct result of community-raised funds, said the press relese. Over $581,000 has been awarded to the schools directly from WSVEF’s grant cycles, and WSVEF has written over $2.8 million in grants that have been awarded to our schools from outside sources.
The WSVEF is a 501c3 non-profit corporation dedicated to enhancing the quality of public education within the community by creating a stable source of supplemental funding for curriculum enhancement and investment in teachers. Learn more at wsvef.org or email info@wsvef.org.
