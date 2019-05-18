The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal program that can help low-income individuals and families access healthy local food. In Hood River County, participants can use their SNAP benefits at the following farmer’s markets to buy locally grown food:
- Hood River Farmer’s Markets — Fifth and Columbia parking lot, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May through November
- Mobile Farmers’ Market —Outside Hawks Ridge on Eighth and Pacific, Fridays, noon to 2 p.m. beginning in May
- Mercado del Valle — Atkinson Drive, downtown Odell, 4-6 p.m. on the following dates: June 27, July 11 & 25, Aug. 8 & 22, Sept. 5 & 19
- Cascade Locks Farmer’s Market — Brigham Fish Market parking lot, WaNaPa St., Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., June through October
- Mt. Hood Town Hall Farmers’ Market — 6575 Hwy. 35, Mt. Hood, 4-7 p.m. second Wednesday of the month, June through September
Apply for SNAP assistance at the Oregon Department of Human Services, 1610 Ninth Court, Hood River, or online at apps.state.or.us/onlineApplication.
Asparagus, Chard and Feta Frittata
Courtesy of Neil Friedrich
Most of these ingredients can be purchased at local farmers’ markets using SNAP assistance:
1/2 bunch chard (kale or spinach are great substitutes)
1/2 bunch asparagus
2 cloves garlic
1/2 small yellow onion
2 ounces feta cheese (any favorite cheese will work well here)
6 large eggs
2 tablespoons olive oil
Salt and pepper
Peel and finely slice the garlic cloves. Trim and discard any tough ends from the chard stalks. Finely slice the chard stalks and cut the leaves into one-inch pieces. Trim half to one inch from the bottom of the asparagus spears and discard. Using a vegetable peeler, peel the lower half of each asparagus spear to remove the tough, stringy exterior. Cut the asparagus into one-inch pieces. Finely dice the onion.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Heat the olive oil in a large oven-safe skillet or frying pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and garlic and cook 10 minutes until the onion is translucent and begins to smell sweet. If the onion starts to brown at all, turn down the heat.
After 5 or 10 minutes, add the asparagus to the pan with the onion and continue cooking until the asparagus starts to soften, about 10 minutes.
Once the asparagus has softened, add the chard to the pan and cook until the chard begins to soften.
Meanwhile, break the eggs into a bowl and whisk with a fork. Add a generous pinch or two of salt, and several big grinds of black pepper; whisk again.
Make sure the vegetables are evenly distributed in the pan, and pour the eggs over the top. Sprinkle the feta on top and bake in the oven until the sides of the egg are golden brown and the middle is cooked through, about 30 minutes.
Cut into slices, serve and enjoy.
