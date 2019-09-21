The Oregon Tobacco Prevention and Education Program (TPEP), was introduced in 1997 to reduce tobacco-related illness.
TPEP is continuing to monitor and provide information about the changing nature of tobacco products and policies. Currently, Oregon is one of nine states that does not license tobacco retailers, nor does Oregon have consistent procedures for enforcement of tobacco sales to youth.
Current federal regulations with tobacco may be changing as more respiratory illness from vaping is being reported.
The Food and Drug Administration has proposed a flavor ban to decrease the youth use of tobacco or liquid nicotine in electronic cigarettes
At this time research is being conducted to determine the exact cause of illnesses due to vaping. Nicotine and THC have been associated in different cases, but specific research is being conducted to determine the products.
Exact chemicals within the products are (yet to be determined) correlated to the growing cases of respiratory illness.
The American Medical Association is urging people to not use electronic cigarettes until health officials complete an investigation and understand the cause of illness. Oregon Health Authority is recommending anyone who has recently used e-cigarette products to seek medical care if they experience coughing, shortness of breath or chest pain.
If you know of someone that would like to quit tobacco or e-cigarettes, contact the Quit Line at 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669) or quitnow.net. Free local support is also available; contact Kirah Doerr, tobacco cessation specialist at 541-993-2210 or kirahd@ncphd.org.
About HAHRC
Healthy Active Hood River County (HAHRC) is a community healthy living coalition that promotes wellness through increased physical activity, healthy eating, tobacco use prevention, behavioral health, prevention of addictions and policy and environmental change.
Join them at their next meeting Oct. 22 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Oregon State University Extension Service Office, 2990 Experiment Station Drive, Hood River (please note this is a change in meeting location).
Ross McLeod is Hood River County Prevention and Education specialist.
