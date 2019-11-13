On Oct. 8 at Cascade Locks Elementary School around 4 p.m., sixth through 12th graders were arriving on the bus from middle and high school buildings in Hood River.
Waiting was a group of people who were part of an event to give kids a free haircut, manicures, make-up tips, raffle prizes and pizza from Cascade Locks Ale House.
Parents, caregivers and other caring adults mingled with B. Beautiful Salon and Clips by Carrina staff and Belinda Ballah, Hood River County Prevention Department director.
Hair Because We Care coincided with upcoming school pictures day. One mom commented that she was so grateful to have this opportunity right before pictures.
Supporters were Pita Pit, Domino’s, Walmart, Maurice’s, Papa Murphy’s, Top 2 Bottom, Kidz Dental Zone and G. Willikers.
