Hood River County 4-H announced these local winners from 2019 Oregon State Fair in Salem:

Faith Ocheskey — Blue ribbons for Acrylic Painting, senior, Painting on Surfaces, senior; and a red for Drawing and Sketching, Multimedia

Garriel Kim — Blue ribbon for Basic Skills level one, Items for the Home, junior

Jennica Rigert — Champion for Skills Notebook, junior; and blues for Basic Skills, garment, Polar Fleece, junior, Drawing and Sketching, Multimedia, junior, Dried Fruit, junior, dried herbs, junior, Plants, junior, and Texture, junior

Keyle Heath — Champion for Non-Original Wearable Clothing, junior; and blues for Basic Skills Level 2, Garment with Casing, and Item for the Home, both junior, Crocheting, Basic Skills, non-wearable, junior, Geology, junior, second and third year, Non-Original Wearable Accessory, junior, and reds for Animals, junior, and Plants, junior

Kirie Nesbitt — Blue for Other Three-Dimensional work, intemediate; blues for Hen, Cross-Bred Bantam and Poultry Showmanship, intermediate

Makenna Losee — Blues for Lop (Holland) Senior Buck, Poultry Showmanship, intermediate, Pullet, Cross-bred Bantam, Rabbit Showmanship, intermediate

Lyra-Sage Nesbitt — Blue for Assemblage, junior

Marisa Rigert — Champion for Dried Fruit, intermediate; blues for Dried Herbs, Fruit leather, and Plants, all intermediate

Rylee Akin — Blue for Landscape, junior; red for Basic Skills Level 2, garment, non-bulky knit, junior

Trey Olmstead — Blue for Other Three-dimensional art, intermediate

Zachaery Kime — Blue for Basic Skills Level 1, Personal Accessory, junior; and white for Drawing and Sketching, Colored Pencil, junior

Celilo Brun — Champion Beef Showmanship, senior; blue for Market Steer

Myah McCafferty — Reserve Champion for Meat Goat Showmanship; blue for Meat Goat, Yearling Doe, 16-20 months

