Attorneys Kristen Campbell and Kiffanie Phillips recently launched Campbell Phillips PC, a small law firm delivering personalized legal services to people and organizations in the Columbia River Gorge.
Campbell and Phillips bring a combined 28 years of experience to their new practice, where they focus on using active listening and collaboration to help clients get stress-free results, said a press release.
“We are not your typical law firm. You won’t find suits and ties, excessive fees, or impersonal interactions,” Campbell said. “Instead, you’ll find an experienced, professional legal team that’s down-to-earth, attentive and approachable.”
Campbell and Phillips met one another while working as attorneys for another law firm based in The Dalles, said a press release.
“We established Campbell Phillips PC with a commitment to taking a personal approach to all cases, giving clients the attention they need to navigate the complicated legal system,” Campbell said.
The firm provides legal counsel and advocacy in a variety of areas, including estate planning, elder law, business law, real estate law, collections, insurance matters and municipal law.
Phillips (née Urness) grew up in The Dalles and graduated from Linfield College and the University of Oregon School of Law. She returned to The Dalles in 2016 to be closer to her family. She is licensed in Oregon and Washington.
“We are a small firm living in the community we serve, which brings a deeper level of personal connection with our clients. We take pride in and value being advocates for our neighbors and community members,” she said.
Campbell grew up in Michigan, where she attended the University of Iowa and Michigan State University College of Law. She is licensed in Oregon, Washington and Michigan.
Campbell Phillips PC has offices in The Dalles and Hood River. Learn more at www.campbellphillipslaw.com.
