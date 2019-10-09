The Hood River Men’s Golf Association held a three-man scramble golf tournament on Oct. 6.
Finishing first with a net 68 was the team of Kevin Hays, Denver Mason and Mike Elias. Coming in second with a net of 69 was the team of Lee Cody, Dave Waller and John Miller.
Every par three was a KP hole. Winning holes 3 and 7 was Lee Cody. Hole 11 was won by John Miller, hole 15 by Bud Harris and hole 17 by Doug Massingill.
Long drive was won by Kevin Hay.
The HRMGA club paid the first $10 per individual for the luncheon cost.
Van Ek hits two Aces
The week prior to this event, Bill Van Ek had two holes in one, both on hole 7.
One was in a driving rain and the group quit in order to enjoy drinks on Van Ek.
Club spokesman Leonard Hickman said the club tries to involve as many members as possible and is open to new members, with competitions picking up again in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.