Seven Hood River County residents who are employed at Columbia Gorge Organic Packing House have tested positive for COVID-19, the Hood River County Health Department announced Monday.
"Hood River County Health Department is working with complete cooperation of management at the plant to support these employees," said a press release.
Columbia Gorge Organic is a local, second generation, family owned business specializing in certified organic fruit. They have been following all guidelines from the governor’s office, Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA), and Oregon Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) and continue to work with these partners to minimize the potential of other employees being infected, said the county press release.
"As the contact tracing continues, we will be trying to identify if these cases have a commonality other than the workplace where the virus could have been contracted," said the press release.
En Español
Siete residentes del Condado Hood River que trabajan en la Empacadora Columbia Gorge Organic han dado positivo a al COVID-19, El Departamento de Salud del Condado Hood River annunció el lunes.
"El Departamento de Salud del Condado Hood River está trabajando con la total cooperación de la gerencia de la planta para apoyar a estos empleados," el condado dijo en un comunicado de prense.
Columbia Gorge Organic es una empresa local familiar, de segunda generación especializados en frutas orgánicas certificadas. Han seguido todas las pautas de la oficina de La Gobernadora, El Departamento de Agricultura de Oregon (ODA) y la oficina de Seguridad y Salud Ocupacional de Oregon (OSHA) y continúa trabajando con estos socios para minimizar el potencial de que otros empleados se infecten, el condado dijo en un comunicado de prense.
"A medida que el rastreo continúa, estaremos intentando de identificar si estos casos tienen algo en común además del lugar de empleo donde el virus podría haberse contraído," el condado dijo en un comunicado de prense.
