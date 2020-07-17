Originally planned to begin Saturday, July 18, new parking restrictions on parking at the Event Site will now begin Friday, July 17 due to excessive crowding at the site. Excessive crowding and non-compliance with social distancing and masking rules have also forced the closure of the popular Nichols Basin dock area on Friday, according to the Port of Hood River.
These measures will remain in place until further notice and the Port will continue to assess the occupancy and crowding of the various recreational sites on the waterfront and may take further action to close parks and open spaces due to crowding, said a Port press release.
Additionally, Oregon Governor Kate Brown's new statewide rule requiring everyone to wear masks in outdoor areas whenever 6 feet of social distancing is not possible went into effect on Wednesday, July 15.
