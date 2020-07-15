Following overcrowding concerns at the Event Site the weekend of July 11-12, the Port of Hood River will now implement crowding restrictions at the popular windsurfing site and its adjacent parking lots.
Starting July 18, Port staff will monitor crowding and total number of people at the Event Site and will close the Event Site parking lot when they determine the area’s “COVID capacity” has been reached. When the lot is closed, it will remain closed until Port staff determines there is available capacity. This review will occur hourly, said the Port in a press release.
Additionally, Lot 1 will be closed to all vehicle parking and parking spots along the south curb of the Event Site parking lot will be coned off and not available for parking at any time.
Waterfront Manager Daryl Stafford sent an email to local watersports groups on Tuesday urging them to share the information with their members and encourage them to “Explore different locations on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to reduce the number of park users. The Hook, Marina Beach, Hatchery, Rowena, Dougs, Swell City, Viento, and several locations east of Hood River are excellent choices. Let visitors know that there may not be parking available at the Event Site and that they should plan accordingly so they aren’t bummed out when they get here. When you are at the Event Site or any beach for that matter, spread out! This means gear as well. Try early or late. Mid-day is just too busy.”
Finally, Stafford urged all watersports organizations and businesses that rely on the Event Site to “Support these efforts. We are trying our best to keep the Waterfront open for recreation.”
For more information, contact Daryl via email to waterfront@portofhoodriver.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.