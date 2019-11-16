HRV’s girls cross country team competed in the 5A state championship Saturday, Nov. 9 at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Brandon Bertram, head coach for the Eagles, said the team ran their strongest race of the season Saturday.
“It was an exciting week building into a race the team was looking forward to. We attacked the race in positions we had planned. It’s a great competition when every team brings their best to the state meet,” said Bertram. “Our attitude entering the race was to do everything we can to our highest potential. I feel we exceeded that expectation in a race we will remember for years.”
The meet delivered close competition from start to finish as the top four teams attacking the championship were separated by only seven points.
Corvallis placed first with 67 points, HRV in second with 71, Wilsonville in third with 73, North Salem in fourth with 74 and Crater in fifth at 114. Every Eagle runner posted a season best time and six of seven with personal best times.
Josephine Dickinson placed fifth and Frances Dickinson in sixth place were first team all-state. Fellow senior Lottie Bromham in 13th place made second team all-state.
Chloe Bullock was all state honorable mention in 22nd place. Junior Lucy Hennessy placed 30th and ran a personal best time by over a minute on a big stage to finish the team scoring.
Celia Acosta and Mieka McKnight were the fastest 6-7 runners of any team, helping push competition back enough for the Eagles to take second place.
“The team is on a big upswing of momentum after conference and state,” Bertram said. “Next weekend looks to be a fun finish to the season.”
HRV will travel to Boise next week for the Nike NXR Northwest regional. Seven states will converge where the top 25 teams will compete.
