Huntings celebrate 50th Anniversary

Butch and Jean Hunting of Parkdale said “I do” 50 years ago on June 14. The couple is enjoying retirement by camping, volunteering and as active church members. They also enjoy visiting their granddaughter, Fiona, son, Kevin, and daughter-in-law, Windi. The couple will be renewing their vows at the Hood River Alliance Church, followed by a celebration in their barn.

