This past week was the last one for the senior Lads & Lassies league in the 2018-19 season at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. This fine group of bowlers are so friendly that they don’t have a roll off to determine an overall league champion. Instead they designate co-champions, the winners of the first and second halves.
However, this season, the legendary Columbia Storm trio, Mary Boyle, Dee Hert and Joyce Hert, breezed to wins in both halves, so there will only be one champion! How about that everybody, bet you didn’t think that would happen.
We want to express our humble thanks to everybody who bowled in this sociable league. We miss you already and look forward to seeing you next season. But remember, in a few weeks when you start to go stir crazy from lack of pin spilling, there is always senior Monte Carlo every Monday and Friday at Orchard Lanes. Stop on by and win a few bucks. Plus, there will be a senior summer league; check with Association Manager Sue Spellman for details.
In other league action at the lanes last week, Lynn Spellman returned with gusto after a short deferment due to back surgery. Lynn popped a mighty fine scratch 721 set in the Colts & Fillies, which included a strike filled 269 game. All-star Bernie Keys, who is having a great season, notched scratch 600s in both of her leagues. She just gets better and better. Then, there was this: The dynamic twosome of all-star Chad Mason and all-star Ciena Brittle bowled each other in a head-to-head match in the Fraternal. Chad blasted the plastic in typical fashion with an impressive scratch 697 series that was capped by a cool 269 game. However, he didn’t win a point as Ciena beat him in every game and she matched his 269 with one of her own! Well, do you think the family that bowls together, stays together? Keep your fingers crossed everybody.
Finally, a hearty welcome back to Joey Springs, who has been away from the game for a few seasons. For Joey, bowling must be a lot like riding a bicycle, just hop on and get going. Joey, who was one of the best awhile back, did just that once again, fashioning a superb scratch 706 series in the Industrial. Joey Springs eternal!
Great bowling everybody.
LEAGUE REPORTS:
Monday night Industrial: Joey Springs, 239 game & 706 series, Nancy Asai, 214, 205 games & 600 series; Mark Chabotte, 253 game; Jeff Miller, 237 game
Wednesday afternoon senior Colts & Fillies: Lynn Spellman 269, 248, 204 games & 721 series; Lee Rogers, 227, 203, 203 games & 633 series; Bernie Keys, 221, 204 games & 623 series; Jesse Flores, 215 game; Kevin Codol, 209 game; Ed Busick, 207 game; Mick Sherrell, 205 game; Bucky Klantchnek, 203 game; Dave Baumsteiger, 203 game; Ken Kramer, 202 game
Wednesday night Fraternal: Chad Mason, 269 game & 697 series; Stan Pratnicki, 257 game & 671 series; Casey Barker, 246 game & 664 series; Ciena Brittle, 269 game & 655 series; Jeremy Bloom, 250 game; Aaron Troxel, 245 game; Roger Montavon, 242 game, Quinton Cox, 238 game
Thursday afternoon senior Lads & Lassies: Ed Busick, 222, 206 games & 618 series; Bernie Keys, 230, 214 games & 602 series, Joyce Hert, 215 game; Len Allen, 201 game
