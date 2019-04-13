Wildwood Academy announces that seventh grader Leo Lemann has won the Oregon State National Geographic GeoBee and will be representing Oregon at the national competition in May in Washington, D.C.
The competition, held every year since 1989, is open to students in fourth through eighth grades. The categories include cultural, economic, and physical geography from around the world. The prize for winning the national championship is $25,000 in college scholarships, $1,000 in cash, a lifetime membership in the Nation Geographic Society, and a trip to the Galapagos Islands.
“Wildwood Academy is honored to have such a talented youth and wishes Leo good luck in his travels to Washington, D.C.,” said a press release.
