Regarding recently published news about Mt. Hood Meadows’ soon-to-be constructed 23,500 square-foot building, I was disappointed to see that it features huge windows, including one entire wall. Unfortunately, walls such as this are perfect for killing large numbers of birds. In the United States alone, it’s estimated that up to a billion birds die each year in collisions with windows, walls and other structures.
Animal decals on windows rarely work — because birds literally don’t see things the way humans do. Reflective bird-scare tape doesn’t last long, and the bright flashes they create on breezy, sunny days is visually irritating. So, when we bought a house with, unfortunately, large windows I started looking for something else.
In the 1980s, the bird-loving Acopian family of Pennsylvania began searching for solutions to bird strikes — and eventually found one. Strings of parachute cord hanging down windows at a maximum of 4 1/4-inches apart stopped most of the strikes. (Apparently, birds — even hummingbirds — are intimidated by “flying through” that space or narrower.) Peer-reviewed scientific experiments confirm it. Multiple institutions are now using this method, including the University of Chicago, Birkenstock USA Headquarters in California, the Milwaukee County Zoo, and the Arenal Observatory Lodge and Spa in Costa Rica. And since I installed mine four-and-a-half years ago I haven’t had one bird strike. You can find free online instructions on how to make your own or you can buy them pre-made. It’s a good antidote to that sickening “thump” against your windows.
Tracie Hornung
Parkdale
Fund parks
Beautiful weather to me means getting out on my bike. One evening last week, there was just enough time left in the day for a favorite short sunset ride out to Ruthton Park, a sweet little overlook along the Frontage Road west of town. Much to my surprise and dismay, there was a barrier across the entrance. In my 30 years here, this park has never been closed. Typically, there are a few cars, a picnic table in use and folks admiring the Gorge. The sign said: “Due to budget reductions this facility is no longer maintained and will be closed until further notice. Use at your own risk. Contact Hood River County administration, 541-386-3970.”
Yesterday after work, I rode out Eastside Drive to stop at Panorama Point for a view before making a loop on Wells Drive. The same sign and barrier up. Wait — this is the first place I take visitors to share the beauty of our valley! This can’t be! Parks are important for community health. Why is it the first act of our elected officials, when they feel a need for money or land, to be to go after the community’s parks? This is bringing back to mind when the county library closed. Come on, we are better than this! Please uphold the vision of our forefathers and budget parks back.
Jane Camero
Hood River
Candidate for Parks board
Having raised children in Hood River, my family has enjoyed every park and trail between the waterfront and Parkdale. Now they are teenagers and I find myself in and out of the pool more often than I do my home, but still find time to walk my dogs daily (poop bags in hand) along our trails. I care deeply about the parks, trails and aquatic center and have an interest in protecting them and helping them to grow as our community grows.
This interest and passion has motivated me to run for the Hood River Parks and Recreation District Board. I am honored to be running alongside long-time incumbents who have put many years into the board, and I have nothing but gratitude and respect for their valuable input and time.
If you elect me as a new face on the Hood River Parks and Recreation District, you will gain a board member who is eager to listen and learn from those before me. I am passionate about providing a well-run and well-established parks and recreation system that provides opportunities for all members of our community — young and aging — regardless of ability or language spoken. I believe it is time to explore creative ways to meet the needs of all community members for parks as well as for recreation programs.
In addition to my energy and interest, I bring a great deal of experience to the board. As a member of this community for 18 years, I have been a volunteer lacrosse coach, a Water Polo Club founding board member, I’ll be teaching adults to swim and I’m a full-time working mom in the field of healthcare and public health. I know how to be creative with limited financial resources.
Most importantly, I value the need to create recreation activities within our community in order to support the health and wellbeing of all our community members. If you elect me for Hood River Parks and Recreation, I will listen, learn and work hard to support our community as I have proven that I can.
Suzanne Cross, MPH, CHW
Hood River
