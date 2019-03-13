See ‘Mamma Mia!’
Opening night of CGOA’s “Mamma Mia!” was a joy to behold. Members of our community, family and friends have joined forces to create something very special together. I urge you to go see this show and share some of the joy that emanates from the stage and spills into the audience. To Mark Steighner, the cast, crew and band, as well as all the CGOA folks who work behind the scenes, I say, “Thank you for the music!” The show runs through March 23, and you should get tickets ahead of time at gorgeorchestra.org.
Nik Jones
Hood River
‘Like I see ‘em’
I was fired from my radio show gig (March 4) by the general manager at a local radio station for criticizing both our local hospitals. I had been plugging an alternative clinic and apparently someone complained to the management, and here we are.
The last time I was fired was 2003 or so, when I was vocally against the invasion of Iraq and that war. That ended a 14-year run on Q104, and yesterday ends a 12- or 13-year stretch on another local station.
It seems that it’s really unpopular to tell my audience things we already know that we are not supposed to say, like how we are getting ripped off by the medical system in this country or how spending a trillion-plus dollars and murdering 100,000-plus innocent people in Iraq was a bad idea, or the local railroad tie plant spewing poison into our air here in The Dalles on a daily basis.
One or two people complain, but it’s funny how none of my 14 sponsors complained, because they realized I’m telling the truth, something we seem to have a problem with in this “Christian” country of ours.
You see, my radio show was a “Blues” show: Blues, Gospel, Soul, Zydeco, American roots music with a small splattering of reality thrown in. Ninety-eight percent Blues and 2 percent reality; that reality will get you every time.
I’d also tell you where to pick up a dog at the Home at Last shelter, or about Alcohol Anonymous, or Narcotics Anonymous, or where to go to the Re-Build it Center to recycle building materials.
I will still protest when I feel the need to protest and speak out on injustices see them, because that’s what I do. I’m not a sit-on-my-hands kind of guy, I call ‘em like I see ‘em.
Thanks for listening. Peace.
Steve “Squrl” Curley
The Dalles
‘Too big indeed’
It is amusing to see a Republican claim Democrats are massive liars (Our Readers Write, Jan. 16). Republicans have the King of Lies. He has been at the top office in this country. Donald J. Trump has lied 7,645 times in 710 days in office. In 2018, he averaged 15 false or misleading statements per day. Republicans in congress care little about this. In the letter “No Lie Too Big,” the author claims Democrats want to put in place a one-party system. No, Democrats want to break up the one that has been in place for the last two years. Thank heavens we now can. Republicans still have a dictator in the Senate in Mitch McConnell, who can and does deny any discussion on bills not in line with the far-right agenda. There is no way at all a Democratic agenda can be as big of a “divide between U.S. citizens since the Civil War.” Today’s Republicans have already done it. Trump was elected by 304 people. Those people canceled almost 3 million votes for the other candidate. Trump is the fifth person to be elected by a few over the wishes of the majority. If I change every word “Democrat” in Mr. Neufeld’s letter to “Republican,” I think it would better represent the truth.
Gary Fields
Hood River
Editor’s note: As of March 3 (the most recent data available at press time), President Trump had been in office 773 days and had reportedly made 9,014 false or misleading claims, according to the Washington Post Fact Checker. In the 2016 Presidential Election, President Trump received 62,984,828 popular votes (46.09 percent) and 304 electoral votes; Hillary Clinton received 65,853,514 popular votes (48.18 percent) and 227 electoral votes, according to data collected by the Associated Press.
Hear young voices
“When young people teach us how to be Elders.”
More and more of our children are feeling it — the trauma arising from a climate changed. It’s consequences is becoming more defined. Somewhere between the horrors of their realizations and our grappling for a response that will settle their anxieties, comes another teaching from their resilience.
On March 15, youth in the U.S. will join thousands of youth across the globe striking from school for climate action. I support them. I love them for loving the planet enough to stand in the face of unconscionable political acquiescence.
I join them in their bold demands of our political leaders. They want us to get a Green New Deal. They want us to press for a fair and just transition to 100 percent renewable energy. They want us to model a transition to a no new fossil fuel infrastructure. They want to surround us with the message the our action needs to be immediate and it needs to be political.
Hear this from the voices of our young people: The time for changing how we live is past due. The time for sacrificing our addictions to recreational mobility and excessive consumerism and over-the-top convenience is immediate.
Every time we accept one of our little global warming habits, we surrender a bit of our moral and political strength do what we can to reduce already certain carbon rising catastrophes. We have altered the chemical composition of the atmosphere — now it is time to embrace the voices of our young people across the world who are attempting to teach us what “elderhood” is all about.
As our climate reality gets exponentially worse, we’ll need all the generations to show us a new way forward. On March 15, young people will show us that being left to clean up the mess we’ve created is not enough. They will show us their spirit of tenacity. They will strike in the name of an equitable and just world for our climate and for all of us. They’re calling on us to practice the wisdom of elderhood — let’s accept their teaching.
Rev. John Boonstra
Hood River
Close key gaps
I was fortunate enough to be on the school board that chose Dan Goldman as our school superintendent. I regarded it as a privilege to serve and didn’t have a problem driving to the different venues where the school district held its meetings. As I look at the March 9 edition of our local paper, it lists two meetings in Odell, both within less than a week of publication, two at the district offices and none in either Parkdale or Cascade Locks, the other incorporated town in our county. Although we’re only 1,400 or 1,500 citizens here in Cascade Locks, we’d still like to participate in what will be a profound change for our school district. It’s a 40-plus-mile round trip for those of us who live here in Cascade Locks, but many consider this something of importance, even though the board chose not to schedule a visit in regard to choosing a new super.
Although I’ve not heard anything about it, I’d like to ask our current board, what is the difference in grades and graduation rates between our Latinx and other minority students and our students whose parents came from other parts of the world? Is it wider or is it narrowing? It was a stain when I served. If it still exists, I’m hoping the board will find someone who can help close this gap and send a higher percentage of our minority students on to higher ed; it’s been allowed to exist far too long.
Rob Brostoff
Cascade Locks
Questions to Walden
Two pieces of legislation illustrate the pitfalls of our political system:
The Affordable Care Act of 2010 was an imperfect but positive and powerful legislation, passed into law along party lines. Republicans have since been trying to repeal it, and in the process have weakened it without creating a better alternative.
“H.R.1 — For the People Act of 2019” is a sweeping bill for reform of voting rights, campaign finance and ethics. All these topics require attention, and there is much to like in the language, imperfect as it might be. But the bill passed the House on a strict party line vote, and it faces dim prospects in the Senate (where it will likely not even be voted on, due to Republican opposition).
We need legislation passed through a consensus-building process across the political spectrum, and able to withstand the test of time. Any other legislative culture is not effective governance.
I applaud your recent calls for bipartisanship, but those calls need to be grounded onto action.
As a non-affiliated voter in your district, I would like to know the reasons for your vote against HR1. I would also like to be informed about any actions you might have taken towards a consensus bill that could have passed both chambers with broad support.
In addition, I encourage you, in the weeks ahead, to take any necessary steps to work with both sides of the aisle, to help evolve HR1 into a consensus bill or bills that address the serious issues scoped in HR1.
Antonio Baptista
Mt. Hood-Parkdale
Town hall
Greg Walden’s town hall is this week. Will be interesting to see if the “Village People” come out in force to disrupt it or if he will be allowed to actually hold a town hall.
Russ Paddock
Hood River
