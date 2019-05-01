Hi all! Wow! May 1 already! And speaking of Firsts, this week’s column has what I believe to be the first listing for Dallesport. And then, if you keep reading, you can drive further North, to Goldendale, to catch a show. Is it me, or is the Gorge music influence expanding! (Answer: Yes.)

Europatopia klezmer band in house concert May 5

Dennis Williams and his Europatopia klezmer ensemble performs a House Concert — at a special time, 3 p.m. — on May 5 at the home of Paul Blackburn, 401 Montello.

They call it “music from the finite corners of the world.” Seating is limited, RSVP to paul@speedfish.com.

With Williams on clarinet are Rebecca Gooch, vocals, Chari Harrington, violin, Aaron Young, cello, Joel Kabakov, accordion, guitar and piano, Antonia Kabakov, percussion and castanets, and Chic Preston, bass.

Pride Book Club meets May 9

The Pride Book Club meets Thursday, May 9 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at The Dalles Public Library to discuss “The Magician’s Assistant,” by Anne Patchett. “When the magician Parsifal dies, his assistant, Sabine, who was also for only the last few months of his life married to Parsifal, must sort out the emotional baggage she inherits.” LGBTQ literature, book club open to ages 18 and over. The Dalles-Wasco Co. Public Library, 722 Court St., The Dalles; 541-296-2815.

Live music coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, May 3: Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, May 4: Howlin’ Woods with Jeff Carrell, Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Jeff Minnick, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 7: Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

‘Kerry & Chic’ at the White Buffalo

On Thursday, May 2 at 6 p.m., Kerry Williams and Chic Preston blend guitar and mandolin artistry with spirited vocal harmonies at the White Buffalo.

White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Barney & the Stray Kitties at the Blue Barn

On Wednesday, May 1 from 7-9 p.m., join Barney, Chris and Polly as they kick off the new Blue Barn’s first live music Wednesday with country rock & blues. Bring your dancing shoes.

The Blue Barn & RV Park, Dallesport Road and Highway 14, Dallesport.

Summer Music Series at Dwinell in Goldendale

Join Dwinell Ales for live music on the patio throughout the summer, Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Outside food, minors and leashed dogs welcome. Friday, May 3: Tyson Huckins.

Dwinell Country Ales, 206 W Broadway St., Goldendale, Wash.; 509-773-3138.

Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters play May 2

The Northwest’s all-female Americana band, Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters, return to Double Mountain Brewery on Thursday, May 2 at 9 p.m. “The new record hearkens back to early Stones and ‘70s psychedelic country rock, and has been released in the U.S. to great reviews.”

Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.

Coral Creek, Groove Cabin at The Ruins May 3

Live music Tuesday nights coming up at The Back Room at The Ruins. Opening act at 6 p.m.

May 3: First Outdoor Show! Coral Creek with The Groove Cabin.

May 7: The Van Rontens with SoulWolf.

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Everybody’s Local Music Mondays and more

Live music coming up at Everybody’s Brewing:

Coming up Saturday, May 25, Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, 9 p.m.

Monday, June 3: Stephanie Jean and the Quarantine, 6-8 p.m.

Everybody’s Brewing, 177 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon, Wash; 509-637-2774.

‘The Year of Magical Thinking’ opens May 10

A one-woman show by Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association with Deborah Langlois at Hood River’s Riverside Church opens Friday, May 10. See page B1 for article and show details.

‘Parents and their Adult Children’ continues

“Parents and their Adult Children” comes to the ACT stage at the Hood River Adult Center on May 3-4 at 7 p.m. and May 5 at 2 p.m. See article, page B1, for details.

The plays feature tests of wills that end up as loving relationships: A dad who finds a way to get his daughter’s attention — at lunch, a mother who handcuffs herself to a chair in the lobby of the local Holiday Inn and that difficult question: What do you do with your mom and all those former step-dads?