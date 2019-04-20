Hearts of Gold Caregivers has announced that it received the Best of Home Care — Leader in Excellence Award from Home Care Pulse, the leading firm in quality assurance for home care, said a press release.
The Leader in Excellence Award is the highest recognition awarded by Home Care Pulse and is given to select home care businesses that consistently rank among the very highest in 10 or more quality metrics. As a Leader in Excellence, Hearts of Gold Caregivers is now ranked among the top 10 percent of home care providers participating in the nationwide Home Care Pulse Satisfaction Management Program.
“This accomplishment demonstrates Hearts of Gold Caregivers’ long-term dedication to excellent care and quality improvement,” said a press release. “To qualify for this award, 10 percent of Hearts of Gold Caregivers’ clients and caregivers were interviewed each month by Home Care Pulse. Over a 12-month period, Hearts of Gold Caregivers received high client and caregiver satisfaction ratings in areas such as caregiver training, compassion of caregivers, communication, scheduling, client/caregiver compatibility, etc. Using feedback from clients and employees, as well as quality benchmarks from Home Care Pulse, the Hearts of Gold Caregivers management team set goals to reach the highest level of excellence possible.”
“This is the sixth year in a row that we have been honored with this award,” said Thomas Keolker, owner of Hearts of Gold Caregivers. “From the agency’s inception in 2008, my wife and I agreed that the business would operate with integrity, professionalism and quality care. Winning the Leader in Excellence award again reconfirms for us that we are continuing to carry on Faith’s legacy of high standards.”
“Our goal at Home Care Pulse is to empower home care businesses to reach their goals and deliver the best home care possible,” said Erik Madsen, CEO of Home Care Pulse. “We are happy to recognize Hearts of Gold Caregivers as a Leader in Excellence. We’ve been impressed by their commitment to their clients and caregivers, as well as the quality of the overall care they provide. They really stand out in their market as a top home care provider.”
To find out more about Hearts of Gold Caregivers’ commitment to excellence, visit
heartsofgoldcaregivers.com or call 541-387-0207.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.