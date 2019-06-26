Last year Oregon faced many wildfires, which can bring significant health risks. Smoke from wildfires can be a lethal hazard for those in affected areas and across the state as wind gusts blow smoke throughout the region.
In a press release, the American Lung Association offers the following tips for hazardous wildfire conditions:
Stay inside as much as possible. Close any doors, windows and fireplace dampers shut
Use the recirculation setting on home air conditioners to avoid outdoor air contamination. Avoid exercising outdoors.
If you have to travel through smoking areas, close your car windows and vents and set your vehicle’s air conditioning to recirculate.
Protect the air inside your home. Research shows that air purifiers can help protect your health during a wildfire. Consider using an air purifier that has a HEPA filter to capture harmful particles in your home and circulate air around the whole room to help clear the air in your home from smoke.
Don’t depend on a dust mask. Ordinary dust masks will not help. Masks with a HEPA filter or an N-95 will filter out the damaging fine particles in wildfire smoke, but ensure that they fit your face (masks may not fit children). Consult with your doctor before using a mask, especially if you have lung disease, as it may be difficult to use.
Check with your doctor. If you have any worsening symptoms, check in with your physician about symp-toms and your medications.
Know the air quality in your area. Visit www.airnow.gov or download the AirNow app on your smartphone. Local radio, TV weather reports and newspapers also provide updates.
One of the many pollutants found in wildfire smoke is particle pollution, which is a mix of very tiny solid and liquid parti-cles suspended in air. Exposure to wildfire smoke and particle pollution can trigger asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes.
“Being prepared for wildfire health hazards before they start is crucial to protecting our health,” said Cathy Gidley, Executive Director for the American Lung Association in Oregon. “Some of the most vulnerable to wildfire smoke exposure are babies, small children, pregnant women, the elderly and anyone with existing respiratory problems or heart disease.”
More information on how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke can be found here. You can also call the American Lung Association Lung HelpLine at 1-800-LUNG-USA to speak with respiratory therapists and registered nurses regarding ques-tions about lung health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.