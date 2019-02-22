Dramatic productions featuring local youth open in early March at two locations in Hood River:
Hood River Middle School, March 1 — “Space Pirates,” a new children’s musical, will be performed at 7 p.m., and March 2 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., in the auditorium.
Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students.
Sponsors are Arts in Education of the Gorge and Oregon Community Foundation.
Pirates meet aliens in this tale of space travel and a girl named Gabby who gets picked on during a trip to the museum. Her classmates gain a new appreciation for her after they are all abducted by aliens and attacked by space pirates.
Columbia Center for the Arts, March 8 — The U.S. premier of “Big Smoke” is the funny and sweet story of best friends and total opposites, Bethany and Jimmy, and their life in the city. Smart and practical Jimmy and wild and creative Bethany are excited to have a break from their day-in and day-out routine when school closes for a plumbing repair and the kids are invited to go to work with Jimmy’s dad at Briscoe and Plodger — the biggest maker of special occasion cakes in the whole city.
Their day at the cake company quickly becomes a wild chase to find and return the secret recipe for the brand new “Big Smoke” cake, which may or may not have been stolen from under Bethany’s less-than-attentive nose.
“Big Smoke” is directed by Sullivan Mackintosh and written by Finnegan Kruckemeyer.
Shows are March 8 at 7 p.m.; March 9 at 2 and 7 p.m.; March 10 at 2 p.m.; March 15 at 7 p.m.; March 16 at 2 and 7 p.m.; and March 17 at 2 p.m.
Tickets at the door cost $10, $5 for students and seniors.
