Is there a better month in collegiate athletics than March? No, there is not. The NCAA finalized and released the Division I Men’s Basketball tournament bracket, also known as the March Madness Bracket. From the diehard basketball nut to the casual fan, March Madness instills an excitement rivaled by few other sporting events; the chance of huge upsets, the emotional ride for teams and fans alike, the joy and heartbreak with each basket scored (or missed), all of it culminating in one team hoisting the Wooden National Championship trophy overhead. Have you made a bracket? We have, and here we’ll discuss a few notable games to watch in the first round, which takes place March 21 and 22.
Duke (1) vs NC Central/N. Dakota St. (16)
No, this isn’t a contest. There has been only one instance, last year in fact, when a 16 seed defeated a one seed, and there’s no way Duke will fall the way Virginia did. Duke will crush this game. The only reason to watch this one is to witness the human highlight reel that is Zion Williamson.
Louisville (7) vs Minnesota (10)
It’s tough being Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference; you play Virginia, North Carolina and Duke several times in the same year. Three of the top seeds in the tournament come from your bracket, which leads to an average season by historical standards and a seventh seed. How Louisville responds to this rank is what makes this game worthwhile. If they are angry and show up, they’ll win easily. If not, this could one of the first upsets of the tournament.
Marquette (5) vs Murray St. (12)
Marquette has been a staple team of the tournament for years now, but Murray State lost only four games this season. True, the latter’s schedule was thin in terms of competition, and we have Marquette winning (by double digits), but there’s a magic to March that tends to favor the underdog. Check in on this game at halftime; it may just pique your interest.
Nevada (7) vs Florida (10)
We have Nevada winning but there’s no way to tell how these teams will match up. Nevada has the height advantage with a couple of towering centers, and boasts a strong core of experienced upperclassmen. Florida played tougher opponents, which highlights their ability to adapt. As with most games, this one will come down to who plays to their strengths and controls the game.
Villanova (6) vs Saint Mary’s (11)
Villanova, the 2018 tournament champions, have fallen a bit from their top rank last year. Nevertheless, the Wildcats remain a strong team with a history of success during March Madness. Saint Mary’s is one of the dark horses of the tournament this year, and had success against Villanova in the past. In 2010 Saint Mary’s (10) upset Villanova (2) in the second round of the tournament. Could history repeat itself? Possibly. Do we think it will? No. Still, a game worth watching, if just for the potential.
Wofford (7) vs Seton Hall (10)
I’m not sure what it is about Wofford, but they have drawn considerable attention as another dark horse of the tournament. Their first round game against Seton Hall will be a testament to their capability, and if either team has dreams of reaching the Sweet 16, they’re in the perfect bracket; the winner of this game will likely play Kentucky (2), whom many consider the weakest of the top teams in the tournament.
Fill out those brackets and ready the television — March Madness has begun.
