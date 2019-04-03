Sylas Edward O’Dell, 34, and Cheri Lynn Kruick, 42, both of Carson, on March 4.
Arthur Wallace Colyer, 64, and Lisa Ann Macy, 60, both of Hood River, on March 8.
Mekayla Johne Hall, 28, and Jacob Peter Ackerman, 31, both of Hood River, on March 8.
Jazmin Ambar De Lille, 31, and Aaron Arthur Mack, 34, both of Hood River, on March 11.
Yolanda Eudave Medina, 21, and Cesar Israel Eudave, 28, both of White Salmon, on March 19.
Jacob Michael Zarris, 34, of St. Charles, Ill., and Taylor Margaret Forsyth, 28, of Sycamore, Ill., on March 26.
Philip Michael Sealock, 65, and Maria Elena Magallon, 34, both of Toppenish, Wash., on March 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.