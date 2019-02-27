Oregon State University Extension in Hood River and Wasco counties is once again offering its Master Naturalist Eco Region Course. Applications are due March 15.
“The goal of the course is to train passionate volunteers for Gorge-based organizations that offer environmental education, stewardship or citizen science projects,” said an Extension press release. “Students will travel from the east to the west end of the Gorge, learning from local educators about the flora and fauna as well as the geological and human forces that have shaped it.”
Students will also gain practice the skills of a naturalist including observation and interpretation. The course includes seven sessions, about once a month beginning April 13 and ending Sept. 21. Sessions are all day and occur on Saturdays or Sundays.
New this year is continuing education credit for teachers.
For more information or to apply, visit oregonmasternaturalist.org/Ecoregion_courses, or contact Ann Harris at 541-386-3343 or ann.harris@oregonstate.edu, or Michelle Sager at 541-296-5494 or michelle.sager@oregonstate.edu.
